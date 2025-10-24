Bosses at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre have confirmed that a leading lifestyle and gifting retailer is to open in the mall.

It has been officially announced that Chinese retailer Miniso will open a shop in the Queensgate soon.

The impending arrival was confirmed in a statement on the Queensgate Facebook page, which read: “The rumours are true… MINISO is coming to Queensgate.

"Yes, you heard that right — everyone’s favourite lifestyle and gifting brand is opening very, very soon right here in the heart of Queensgate.”

The statement informed shoppers to “Expect shelves full of adorable finds, everyday essentials, and fun surprises that bring joy to every visit.”

It added: “We can’t wait to welcome MINISO to the centre. Stay tuned, something special is on the way.”

News that Miniso was looking to open ion the Queensgate was reported by the Peterborough Telegraph last month.

Details in a recruitment advert revealed the retailer was looking to hire a store manager with a salary of £32,000 a year.

The advert, on the LinkedIn website, stated that the retailer has ‘huge expansion plans over the next few years including a brand new store opening in Peterborough Queensgate late November/early December 2025.’

According to the advert, the successful candidate will be someone who can ‘hit the ground running and has a positive, can-do attitude.

“The ideal candidate will have an ability to independently manage the daily operations of the retail store.

"They should be a confident salesperson and be able to share their best practices in order to onboard new employees.”