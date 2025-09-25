Chinese retailer Miniso begins search for manager for new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A variety retailer is recruiting for staff ahead of opening in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The Chinese retailer Miniso is expected to open its store in the Queensgate towards the end of November and the start of December and is hunting for a store manager.

The details are contained in a recruitment advert which seeks to attract a store manager with a salary of £32,000 a year.

The advert, which is contained on the LinkedIn website states that the retailer has ‘huge expansion plans over the next few years including a brand new store opening in Peterborough Queensgate late November/early December 2025.’

According to the advert, the successful candidate will be someone who can ‘hit the ground running and has a positive, can-do attitude.

“The ideal candidate will have an ability to independently manage the daily operations of the retail store. They should be a confident salesperson and be able to share their best practices in order to onboard new employees.”

It is not yet known how many staff will be employed at the new shop by Miniso, which has 45 stores in the UK, with several more store openings planned through this year.

Miniso was founded in 2013 and specialises in a variety of products from household items, cosmetics, fashion accessories, toys, electronics and stationery.

The business has enjoyed huge growth over the last 12 years and now operates in more than 90 countries, with almost 5,000 stores worldwide.

Miniso will join a growing parade of new retailers that have moved into the Queensgate recently.

Cosmetics retailer Rituals was the most recent opening followed by jeweller and accessories retailer Lovisa.

Others include the Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, UNITY as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group.

Retail giant Frasers Group is also expected to open this winter.

The Queensgate Shopping Centre has been approached for a response.