​The company behind a £12 million workspace development in Peterborough has promised to include a range of environmental features.

​The pledge comes from FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) after it secured planning approval to build a total of 59,000 square feet of commercial development aimed at start-ups and expanding businesses at Lynch Wood Park.

FIREM says that while carrying out the development some 148 new native trees will be planted and extensive landscaping carried out.

These images show how the planned development of 32 commercial units across three courtyards will appear once completed by FIREM at Lynch Wood Park in Peterborough.

There will also be the creation of a small allotment space and FIREM will work with a nearby school to create a wildlife pond.

The development, which was approved by Peterborough City Council despite objections from residents and councillors, involves the construction of 32 commercial units in three courtyard arrangements at Lynch Wood Business Park.

The new commercial area covers 1.5 hectares in the north west corner of the park neighbouring the Grade II Listed Pearl Centre and will support 125 jobs.

Tim Knowles, managing director of FIREM, said: "These plans have been designed with extensive consultation with the local community to ensure we deliver a high quality development that brings long-term economic benefit.

“Our ongoing investment is a mark of our commitment to contributing to the economic development of Peterborough, and serving the needs of the city’s thriving business community."

Sustainability features will include rain gardens, green roofs, EV charging, cycle storage and cycle network improvements.

FIREM is committing £5m direct investment through the construction project, which will be delivered by FI Construction.