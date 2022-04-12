Classical Reflection - who are identical twin sopranos from Peterborough - have released a classical charity single for the British Red Cross in aid of the Ukraine appeal.

Naomi and Hannah Moxon’s new classical single - A Gift of a Thistle, from the film Braveheart - was released last week (April 8).

The 25-year-old identical twin sopranos have previously performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naomi and Hannah Moxon have released a classical charity single.

They have also performed the national anthem at the O2 Arena and at the 2020 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium - singing to audiences of 15,000 and 85,000 people respectively.

“We really hope everyone enjoys our new song A Gift of a Thistle,” Naomi and Hannah said.

“All the profits from the single are going to the amazing charity British Red Cross, who are helping provide aid in Ukraine at the moment - and helping those who are in such a tragic situation.

“Our previous album Echo went to number three in the UK Classical Charts - so it would be amazing for this charity single to go to number one.

“The music is originally written by the amazing composer James Horner, who wrote the music for the film Braveheart. We are so pleased to have been able to sing lyrics to this amazing piece of music.”

Classical Reflection performed the national anthem in front of HRH Prince William, who was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup Final.

They were also chosen to sing for The Royal Family at a private event in December 2019.

“Naomi and Hannah were invited to sing at HRH Prince Edwards home in Christmas 2019,” Karen Reed, who is Classical Reflection’s manager, said.

“It was a beautiful evening to support the DofE awards. HRH Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex, Sophie, were so lovely to meet. It was a very special performance in support of a very important charity."