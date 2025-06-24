Iconic Peterborough former farm building Hempstead Barn that traces history back 400 years is on the market

A landmark building in Peterborough is on the market for new tenants for the first time in 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Hempstead Barn, which is located in London Road, Hampton, has enjoyed a number of uses over the centuries from farming to that of a marketing agency in the current era,

The building traces its origins back to the 1700s and was part of a thriving rural and agricultural community .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was part of the Hempstead Hall farm, which has been in the Mack family since the 1930s and was involved in mixed farming, including arable crops, beef, and dairy herds.

Hempstead Barn, Peterborough, is officially on the market after nearly three decades of continuous use

Now, according to agents Commercial List, its ‘striking facade and interior’ plus enclosed grounds with more than 30 private parking spaces, ‘combines charm, presence and character.’

The 3,392 square feet office space is being offered by the owners at a rental of in excess of £50,000 plus VAT a year.

The two-storey building features a pitched slate roof, and it has a store room and garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor is accessed through a main reception and has two large open plan areas with a store room, kitchen and toilets. The first floor is open plan.

The interior of Hempstead Barn, Peterborough, which is officially on the market after nearly three decades of continuous use

The barn was a focal point for the O&H Hampton development but was recently acquired by Why Media, a marketing agency originally founded in Hampton in 2010.

Commercial List states: “Hempstead Barn has been exceptionally well preserved over the centuries, with original features that reflect its heritage, possibly dating back to the 1700s, offering space that can be reimagined for the modern era.”

It says new users could vary from a boutique fitness studio to a destination restaurant or offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire White a partner at Why Media, said: “We have a deep connection to Hempstead Barn, having worked from here in our early years to the present day.

"Our decision to acquire the building is about honouring its past while securing its future.

Claire added: "We’ll be working with the team at Commercial List to identify the right next occupants who can bring fresh energy to the site, and to Peterborough as a whole.”