Ice hockey guard of honour to say fond farewell to much loved Peterborough Pirates DJ Mick Jungic

A special guard of honour was given to a much loved member of Peterborough’s ice hockey community.

Mick Jungic was well known at the Bretton ice rink as the match night DJ and announcer for the Peterborough Pirates ice hockey team – the team that the Phantoms grew out of.

Mick was also a popular DJ at the Bell Inn in Stilton.

His funeral was held at St Mary's Church, Farcet today (Friday), and friends from his ice hockey days were there in force to pay a special tribute to him.

Mourners created a ‘tunnel’ by raising their ice hockey sticks in the air for the special guard of honour for Mick.

His son in law, Chris Skinner, said Mick had also designed his own coffin – which had the Pirates logo printed on it, along side the club crest of his beloved West Ham, as well as ‘Minions’ from the Despicable Me films, and even a Lotus Formula One car driven by Ayrton Senna.

