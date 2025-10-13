I took part in the Great Eastern Run for the first time and the event showed the best of Peterborough

I took part in the Great Eastern Run for the first time and can now understand why it is one of the premier events on the Peterborough calendar.

Living in an area of the city where the run has never passed through, the Great Eastern has never been a day I have had much involvement with but this year was the year I decided to give it a go.

I was initially only going to attend to cheer on a friend (shout out to Jade for her amazing time!) but after a decent amount of persuasion, I found myself on the start line too.

I’m no stranger to going out for a run but rarely anything close to a half marathon distance, so I just wanted to give it a go and see what I was capable of.

As soon as I arrived on the Embankment, I was struck by the sense of community from all of the runners and supporters there, all giving each other the boost needed to take on the daunting prospect of 13.1 miles on a slightly chilly Sunday morning. There was a ‘real buzz’ in the athlete’s village, helped considerably, by the diligent and kind volunteers, and that carried onto the the vast majority of the course.

Thanks for that must go to the people of Peterborough, even away from the city centre streets, which were absolutely rammed, residents from across Dogsthorpe, Werrington and everywhere else the route passed through the streets were lined with people cheering on everyone who ran past, offering encouragement, high fives, and even many with sweets and jelly beans, if my stomach didn’t feel so awful going round, I would have happily accepted some!

I’m sure many were cheering on friends and family but many were just simply there to cheer on everyone taking part and that really goes a long way to making the event such an enjoyable one to take part in.

Some of the creativity in the sign making was also top drawer, ‘If you collapse, I will pause your watch’ and ‘keep running you *****’ were among my favourites.

The finish through the Cathedral grounds and then down Bridge Street onto Bishop’s Road was a real masterstroke, giving the real feel of a sprint finish and putting the cheering crowds right on top of you, giving you that push to give everything you have left right through those final hundred few metres.

After crossing the line, the medals were then handed out by the fantastic Anna’s Hope volunteers, all dressed as fairies and it was great to see that the fun run had one of its largest fields ever to raise so much for their important work.

It was an event that showed the best of Peterborough and so much credit should go to the organisers Good Running Events as well as every single one of the volunteers, supporters and runners who made the day what it was.

Long may one of the best events on the city’s calendar continue.