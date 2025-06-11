I took my first ever swim at Peterborough Lido after working in city for 18 years - it was like being transported to the Mediterranean

I guess this is a confession more than anything else.

Having lived and worked in Peterborough for very nearly two decades, I’ve done most things this city has to offer – either through my job as a reporter at The Peterborough Telegraph, or in my spare time.

But until a couple of weeks ago, I had never even stepped foot through the gates at the historic Peterborough Lido.

Sure, I’ve reported on events at the outdoor pool on more occasions than I’d care to remember. From the windows Peterborough Crown Court, I’ve watched the queues form outside on baking hot summer days. And this year, I’ve reported on the threats to pool’s short term future.

The Peterborough Lido season runs until September

But it wasn’t until the civic opening of the pool on May 23, that I finally walked through the doors for the first time. On that occasion, I was unable to take a dip in the welcoming waters, due to the seemingly never-ending deadlines we work to.

However, I vowed that at some point soon, I would break the duck – and that came to pass on a beautiful sunny Wednesday morning this week.

With the sun shining, and not a cloud in the sky, I ventured through the turn styles.

Obviously, the main concerns about the outdoor pool was the chilly early morning temperatures while getting in and out of the pool – and although the changing cubicles are just a few feet away from the pool edge, it was certainly a different experience to a ‘normal’ indoor swimming pool.

So while it wasn’t a run to get in, it wasn’t long before I was dipping my toe in the heated (promise!) waters.

At 7.30am, the water was a little chillier than expected – although it wasn’t horrendous by any means - but the sight of 20 or so others doing their morning lengths – and the cold outside temperatures – persuaded me to get in.

As someone who is relatively tall, it was a bit surprising to find a deep end so deep I couldn’t reach the bottom, so there was no real time to take in my surroundings – just time to get straight into swimming.

And what a relaxing experience it is. I’m no Adam Peaty, so I wasn’t pushing for times in the 50m pool, and as I made my way towards the shallow end at my own, leisurely pace, I was finally able to take in the magnificent setting. The historic Art Deco clock tower (minor grumble – like many clocks in Peterborough, it is not set to the right time...), with the Walter Cornelius weather vane glinting in the sunlight, was a stunning sight against the deep blue skies, and with some chilled out music playing in the background, it was the perfect calming and relaxing start to a day which was filled with meetings on my calendar.

Reaching the shallow end, the water started to heat up from the jets – although by this point, you are fully acclimatised to the temperature.

The last time I went swimming outdoors was on a trip to Barcelona a few years ago, and it definitely did feel like you were hundreds of miles away on a holiday in the Med – there was no traffic noise, or other city centre disturbances – it was just an oasis of calm.

Sure, there were a few leaves and bugs in the water to dodge (what do you expect in an outdoor pool!) – but the ever attentive staff were seen using nets to fish out some of the debris.

The time passed incredibly quickly, and after 45 minutes – that only seemed to last about 5 – it was time to head out. Again, it was a little chilly, but the morning temperatures were starting to rise as I headed to get changed and head home.

My first real experience of the Lido certainly made me fully understand the uproar over the proposals to ‘mothball’ the facility, and why it is vital it is protected. It maybe a cliche, but Peterborough Lido really is one of the city’s Crown Jewels, and must be protected – especially when a couple of hundred yards away, the Regional Pool is being flattened.

I certainly won’t be waiting another 18 years before my next outdoor swim!