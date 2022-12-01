Devika Care Company

A Peterborough care company is offering more services to support people with dementia on the back of the popularity of its existing activity and sensory sessions.

Devika Care Company, which opened in August this year, currently runs weekly group sessions at Castor Lodge Care Home, in Splash Lane.

However, after reaching full capacity at its Wednesday sessions, from Friday, December 2, it will be putting on another session for up to 12 people with dementia – running from 10am to 3pm every week at Castor Lodge.

“After a conversation with Castor Lodge, we agreed that between us we have the potential to help a lot more people in the community,” founder and owner of Devika Care Company, Caroline Ignatius, 40, from Hempstead, said.

"People come along and we try to stimulate all of their senses. We offer so many activities because the main objective is to not be a session which dictates that everybody should do the same activity if it’s something they’re not interested in. Everybody is different and enjoys different things.”

The company is named after Caroline’s mum, Devika, 78, who has had dementia for 13 years. Caroline said she has now reached the “advanced stages of dementia”.

“She doesn’t have the capability to do much, but she does love hug,” Caroline said. “She’s very tactile and always has been.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost her through the different stages of dementia and, although she doesn’t know who I am, through hugs and kisses she knows that she’s with someone who loves her.

“There’s a lot of pain that comes with the dementia journey. I’ve struggled, but turning it into something positive is a way to cope with what’s happening.

“It’s part of who I am now and when you go through this journey for so long you pick up information and it becomes part of you and your personality.

"I’m want to pass that on because I’m in a place where I’ve dealt with what’s happening with my mum so I can help others.

"I know she would be so proud if she knew.”

To find out more, visit www.devikacarecompany.co.uk.

