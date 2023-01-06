If you’re looking for weight loss inspiration in the New Year, then look no further than Peterborough’s Tara Stone – who has lost seven stone in just 11 months.

Tara, 39, from Parnwell, weighed over 20 stone before waking up one morning and deciding to change her life forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The super slimmer, who was supported on her incredible weight loss journey by the Dogsthorpe Slimming World group, now weighs 13 stone – and is urging other people who are hoping to trim down this year to “do it for yourself, not for others”.

Peterborough slimmer Tara Stone loses seven stone in just 11 months.

"I’m incredibly proud,” Tara, who works as a support worker, said. “All of my family and friends are really pleased for me – but I didn’t do it for anybody else but myself.

"I was getting bigger and I got to a stage where I got up one morning and wanted to make a change. I thought, ‘if I don’t do something now it could end up leading to future health problems’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the most weight I’ve ever lost. I feel fitter, healthier, and I can now shop for the clothes I want to wear rather than clothes I felt I had to buy, which were the ones I could fit in to.”

Tara made the decision to join the Dogsthorpe Slimming World group, who meet at Dogsthorpe Community Centre, in Poplar Avenue, on her way home from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Stone has felt really proud of weight loss journey.

"I really had no intention to,” she confessed. “It has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never expected to be able to do it and I couldn’t have done it without them. My consultant Lesley is amazing and I couldn’t have done it without her.

"She’s encouraging all the time and boosts you when you need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of her achievement, Tara was voted ‘Miss Slinky 2022’ by members of the slimming group, which she said “meant a lot” to her.

“I have thrived being around people that have the same weight difficulties,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad