News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘I couldn’t believe my luck’: Peterborough woman wins free shopping for a year

Nationwide SPAR competition rewards Dogsthorpe convenience store customer with £1,400 in prize vouchers

By Darren Calpin
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:52pm

A convenience store customer from Peterborough, who entered a nationwide competition run through her local SPAR, has won a free shopping for a year prize.

Petya Dinova, from Parnwell, was one of only four people to hit the jackpot and walk away with one of the budget-boosting grand prize draws offered in the SPAR ‘Merry Textmas’ competition.

Hide Ad

The 36-year-old’s reward for entering the 25-day text-to-win competition at the SPAR grocery store on Welland Road was £1,406.60 in SPAR vouchers.

Petya Dinova collecting her prize from Store Manager James McLean at SPAR Welland Road, Peterborough.
Most Popular

The £1,406.60 prize value reflects the amount an average shopper spends per year in convenience stores.

Petya, who is currently on maternity leave, was flabbergasted when she found out she’d won: ''I couldn’t believe my luck when I won a prize in the SPAR Merry Textmas competition,” she said.

Hide Ad

The 25-day text-to-win competition was promoted in more than 300 SPAR stores across England and Wales over the festive period.

There were four weekly grand prize draws on offer: fuel for a year; energy for a year; cash towards Christmas, or shopping at SPAR for a year.

Hide Ad

The mother of three was delighted with her prize: “I look forward to spending my vouchers in my local SPAR store," she said.

SPAR Welland Road store manager, James Mclean, was pleased Petya had won: “We hope that this prize goes a long way in helping Petya with her food shopping this year and that all our customers have enjoyed taking part in our Merry Textmas competition.”

Hide Ad

He added: “It’s fantastic to be able to reward our shoppers with prizes like this at what can be a difficult financial time of year for many.

"We really appreciate all our customers, and it’s a great way of saying thank you for shopping at SPAR.”

Hide Ad

In total, the competition gave away up to £100,000 worth of prizes and shoppers could also play daily to win one of more than 30,000 spot prizes by sending a text.

Additional entries into the weekly grand prize draw could be won by downloading the SPAR Merry Textmas app.

Hide Ad
Read More
Stibbington Centre closure confirmed as council say popular site is 'not financi...
PeterboroughDogsthorpe