A convenience store customer from Peterborough, who entered a nationwide competition run through her local SPAR, has won a free shopping for a year prize.

Petya Dinova, from Parnwell, was one of only four people to hit the jackpot and walk away with one of the budget-boosting grand prize draws offered in the SPAR ‘Merry Textmas’ competition.

The 36-year-old’s reward for entering the 25-day text-to-win competition at the SPAR grocery store on Welland Road was £1,406.60 in SPAR vouchers.

Petya Dinova collecting her prize from Store Manager James McLean at SPAR Welland Road, Peterborough.

The £1,406.60 prize value reflects the amount an average shopper spends per year in convenience stores.

Petya, who is currently on maternity leave, was flabbergasted when she found out she’d won: ''I couldn’t believe my luck when I won a prize in the SPAR Merry Textmas competition,” she said.

The 25-day text-to-win competition was promoted in more than 300 SPAR stores across England and Wales over the festive period.

There were four weekly grand prize draws on offer: fuel for a year; energy for a year; cash towards Christmas, or shopping at SPAR for a year.

The mother of three was delighted with her prize: “I look forward to spending my vouchers in my local SPAR store," she said.

SPAR Welland Road store manager, James Mclean, was pleased Petya had won: “We hope that this prize goes a long way in helping Petya with her food shopping this year and that all our customers have enjoyed taking part in our Merry Textmas competition.”

He added: “It’s fantastic to be able to reward our shoppers with prizes like this at what can be a difficult financial time of year for many.

"We really appreciate all our customers, and it’s a great way of saying thank you for shopping at SPAR.”

In total, the competition gave away up to £100,000 worth of prizes and shoppers could also play daily to win one of more than 30,000 spot prizes by sending a text.

Additional entries into the weekly grand prize draw could be won by downloading the SPAR Merry Textmas app.