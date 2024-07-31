Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coach Chris Tawiah says ‘basketball has become a lot more popular’ in Peterborough since club started last year

It’s been nearly a year since former basketball pro Chris Tawiah helped establish Peterborough City Basketball Club (PCBC).

It’s fair to say the giant 6’ 10” coach had suitably lofty ambitions when he and fellow coach Martin Read first made their dream of setting up a top-drawer community basketball team into reality back in the summer of 2023.

Identifying Peterborough as “a sleeping giant” in basketball terms, Chris was super-keen to grow the game locally by helping it flourish at grass-roots level.

6' 10" coach Chris Tawiah played elite level basketball in seven different countries during his successful professional career.

So how much of that has actually come to pass?

“Although it has only been a year, I can honestly say that we have achieved our goal of making basketball a sporting option here in Peterborough,” he tells the Peterborough Telegraph.

Chris’ passion for basketball began when he won a basketball scholarship to the US as a teenager. He described participation in basketball in Peterborough as “disappointingly low” a year ago.

“Through the existence of Peterborough City Basketball Club, we have opened doors for children and young individuals to get involved in basketball by delivering weekly basketball sessions,” he explains.

Peterborough City Basketball Club has seen attendance numbers rise consistently since it first opened its doors nearly 12 months ago.

“As a result, basketball has become a lot more popular here in Peterborough, with a large number of young people playing basketball and staying physically active.”

30-year-old Chris – who has played the game at elite level in both the US and Europe – says that, although youngsters are the priority, he has also been heartened to see others taking up the game.

“Adults are getting in on the action too now, with more people attending open sessions and the emergence of local men’s leagues, as well as 3v3 basketball being played in parks in Peterborough.”

Modest beginnings

When the club started a year ago, participation numbers were modest, requiring just two coaches to run two weekly sessions at Manor Drive Academy.

However, increased interest and swelling participation has forced Chris to recruit five new coaches since last September. In addition, the club is also running more sessions at three new venues: Arthur Mellows, Lifestyle Fitness (Peterborough College), and Whittlesey.

Moreover, PCTB will also be delivering girls-only basketball sessions from September.

“Getting girls involved in physical activity can be challenging, so I’m delighted we are able to deliver girls’ sessions,” Chris remarks.

It is clear the father-of-two’s passion for the project burns just as bright as it did a year ago:

“I love growing the club and seeing excited faces beaming before and after their basketball sessions,” he says.

“The kids really enjoy being a part of the club, and it shows in their attendance, their effort, and their enthusiasm.

“Sights like this bring a smile to my face.”

Unsurprisingly, Chris already has big plans for the upcoming year.

“My future plans, both near and long-term, are to continue to open doors for people who either want to pick up a basketball for the first time, or those who want to continue to get better at it.”

