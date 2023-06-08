The owners of baby goods shop in Peterborough are expanding with the opening of a second store.

Buoyed by the success of their existing store Mybaby near the Blue Diamond Home and Garden Centre, in Eye Road, husband and wife team Alex and Natalie Harper have launched a separate outlet in Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: “We have been overwhelmed by customers supporting our business at the Peterborough PE1 store not only locally- but those travelling specifically to visit us.

Retailer Natalie Harper and Ruby (11) celebrating the first anniversary of the family business, Mybaby, in Peterborough, a year ago. Now Natalie and her husband Alex are preparing to open a second store.

“We decided that as many customers travel from around the Cambridge area, it just made sense to branch out to that area.

She said: “We have taken on additional staff members at our Peterborough branch- as well as having various roles available at the new Cambridge store.”

Natalie said that the retail park has been thriving since Blue Diamond took over just weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is greater footfall and increased sales for ourselves too.

“We are very excited to start our new venture and to be able to expand our brand out of the local area.

We would like to thank all of our customers old and new for their support of our family business.

And she added: “We will be having a promotion in our Peterborough store towards the end of June to celebrate the opening of the Cambridge store and will have lots of special offers, goodie bags, and a giveaway too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mybaby sell a range of products and brands from prams and strollers to cots, cribs and nursery furniture as well as bonnets, teethers, rattles, changing bags and strollers from a range of top brands such as Icklebubba and iCandy.