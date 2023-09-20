Huntingdonshire bin collection strike back on as workers take action over pay deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bin collection workers in Huntingdonshire will strike next month as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.

UNISON tried to end a long-running pay dispute earlier this month when its members voted to accept a 5% pay rise — one of three offers made by the council.But the council refused to implement its deal.Instead, council bosses have just launched an all-staff survey on the three offers. Council workers will take one day of strike action on Friday October 6, followed by an indefinite work to rule from Monday 9 October.UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cameron Matthews said: “Huntingdonshire District Council has taken us through the looking glass. Instead of ending this pay dispute they’ve decided to provoke workers into striking.“When residents’ bins o unemptied or they can’t access important local services, they should be clear that the blame lies squarely at the door of these councillors and senior managers.”

Councillor Martin Hassall, Executive Councillor for Corporate and Shared Services, said: “We have not refused to implement any pay agreement. In a pay award that affects all staff, Members have been clear that we must get the views of all employees.

“Following lengthy and transparent discussions with UNISON and our employee Representatives Group, where we openly discussed the financial situation of the council, a clear offer was made with the agreement that we would carry out a transparent process that would seek the views of all our staff on the pay offers that were put forward.

“The voluntary agreement with the council and UNISON, who represent an important but small element of our overall staff base, was agreed to in the spirit of constructive relations. It is therefore disappointing that UNISON have gone back on the agreement to seek the views of all staff and that they have signalled their intention to take this course of action.

“Talks are scheduled for the 4th of October, and we very much hope that industrial action can be avoided or resolved quickly.”

