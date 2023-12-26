Huntingdon based mydentist completes £1.4 million move to new home
A dentists’ practice has completed a move to a new base following a £1.4 million investment.
The new mydentist Huntingdon practice, which has moved from The Oak Tree Centre to St Benedict’s Court, has been officially opened by practice manager, Alison Clark.
The relocation has taken four years to plan and complete.
But managers say the move marks a substantial enhancement for the 8,000 patients who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology.
There will also be improved wheelchair and disabled access.
The total number of surgeries available has increased from three to seven and the business has been able to create eight jobs for clinicians, dental nurses and practice support staff.
Jon Day, who is the mydentist area development manager, said: “With seven modern surgeries, we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities.”
Alison Clark said: “I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients.
“With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we’re poised to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community.
She added: “We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice over the coming weeks and months.”