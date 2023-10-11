Hundreds walk under the stars at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Around £42,000 raised during Starlight Hike

Hundreds of fundraisers stepped out for a special walk under the stars at Ferry Meadows.

The Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough saw 530 people take on the 5k or 10k hike in support of the national healthcare charity, with many lighting up the night with their brightest outfits, neon face paints and glow-in-the dark accessories.

The special event kick-started from Ferry Meadows County Park on Saturday evening, with individual and groups of people invited to join in with a fun pre-walk warm up from Clubbercise before they set off around the tranquil setting of the country park, with live music along the way from Thomas Dunleavy, Rachel Bea, Peterborough’s very own Rock Choir, and local ukulele band Just Us.

There was also an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special to them. Crossing the finish line, walkers were presented with a well-deserved medal.

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough is expected to raise over £42,000 to help Sue Ryder provide even more expert and compassionate palliative care and create a future where everyone has access to support at the end of their life or following a bereavement.

Asif Shaheed, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “What an incredible evening! Thanks so much to everyone who took part. It was amazing to see everyone shining bright in dazzling outfits and spectacular accessories, celebrating the memory of their loved ones while helping to raise funds so that we can continue to be there when it matters.

“We’re also extremely grateful to our dedicated team of volunteers and marshals, as well as to everyone from Clubbercise, all our local bands; compere Jane Smith, plus Bean Around Coffee and Chef De La Maison – without all your support we wouldn’t be able to put on this fantastic event each year.

“Our Sue Ryder teams work tirelessly to ensure that our patient’s symptoms and pain are managed so that the end of people’s lives can instead be filled with friendship, family, and love in those final moments together. By taking part in this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, you have helped us provide more care to more people. Next year’s Starlight Hike will take place on Saturday 5 October 2024, and we hope to welcome you back!”

If you couldn’t sign up to this year’s event there are still plenty of ways you can support Sue Ryder. For inspiration visit sueryder.org/fundraise or contact the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraising team [email protected] or by calling 01733 225 999.

