The race celebrated its 30th year in Peterborough on Sunday (May 7).

Almost 600 people turned out to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at the East of England Showground on Sunday (May 7).

Women, men and children of all ages and abilities were welcome to take part in either the 10k, 5k or 3k races.

The 10k runners set off at 10am, while the 5k and 3k runners were got underway at 11am in what was the race’s 30th year. Each participant received a special medal to mark the milestone.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s

largest charity mass participation event.

Since it began in 1994 around 10m people have taken part, raising over £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into helping to beat 200 types of cancer including: bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly, one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.”

1 . Peterborough's Race for Life 2023 Chris Hall, one of the volunteers at the race. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough's Race for Life 2023 Courtney Clarke with her dad Trevor Clarke. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough's Race for Life 2023 Runners in the 10k race. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough's Race for Life 2023 Runners in the 10k race. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales