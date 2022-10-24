The special 5k hike was held at Ferry Meadows underneath the stars to give residents an opportunity to celebrate the memory of their loved ones.

The money raised through ticket sales to take part will be used to support the work of Sue Ryder.

Registration began at 6:30pm but the event kicked off at 8pm with a disco-style warm up from Clubbercise.

Walkers sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear and neon face paint then set out on the lit 5k route through the tranquil setting of the country park, enjoying live music as they went.

There was also an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special to them.

To find out more visit sueryder.org/peterboroughstarlight.

