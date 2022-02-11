Hundreds tuck into Peterborough Biscuit business showcase event,

Scores of businesses from across the region were represented at the event with each hosting their own displays and representatives taking the chance to greet hundreds of guests.

Event organiser Edward Smith, of Sphere Risk Health Safety Management, in Peterborough, said: “Peterborough Biscuit was back and it was better than ever.

“The business community of East Anglia came in their droves to see each other after two years of being behind screens.

“We had 145 business stands with varying businesses from all over the east and Peterborough and we had over 500 attendees come to check out our business expo.

“Overall we had a thousand businesses and business owners come to our event. “We have some incredible feedback and we will be back in 2023, we have already sold over 100 stands for our 2023 event.”

