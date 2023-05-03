Hundreds to Race for Life in Peterborough as charity run returns to city

Hundreds of people have already signed up to take part

A sea of pink will return to Peterborough this weekend as the Race for Life is held in the city.

The hugely popular event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, will take place at Peterborough’s East of England Showground on Sunday, May 7.

Participants will be able to take part in a range of distances, from a 3km route to the full 10km course.

The 10km event will start at 10am, with the other distances starting at 11am.

The race is open to all – men, women and children – so as much money can be raised as possible.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “We’d love as many people as possible from Peterborough and surrounding areas to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly, 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

For information on how to take part, visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

1 . Race for Life The Race for Life returns this weekend Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Runners Selma Asghar and Zahra Malik Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies cancer fundraisers Anne Lynch and Sue Charlton Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales