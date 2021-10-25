Hundreds take on Race for Life in Peterborough to raise vital funds to beat cancer

The Cancer Research UK Race for Life took place at The East of England Showground yesterday (Sunday) with hundreds of people running, jogging and walking around the course.

The event was not held last year due to the pandemic, and fundraisers welcomed the return of the event with open arms, with people of all ages taking part - with some even bringing their dogs or pushing pushchairs during the run.

As always, pink was the colour on the day, with people dressing up in fairy wings and tutus to stand out from the crowd. Others donned fancy dress as part of their sponsorship efforts.

Many also ran with the names of loved ones written on their shirts, showing the reason for taking part.

Race for Life Peterborough

