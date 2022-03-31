Twenty five new industrial units are to be built at Enterprise Park with 10 of the buildings already reserved by companies looking to move into the area.

It is thought the new business hub could create up to 325 jobs.

Marketing of the remaining 15 units is already under way although construction is not expected to be completed until later this year or early next year.

How the new units will look with the completion of Enterprise Park in Yaxley

The business park is being created by Broadway Developments Yaxley who are being jointly advised on the marketing commercial agents Savills and Eddisons.

Planning approval for the development was granted by Huntingdonshire District Council about 10 weeks ago.

Edward Gee, associate director in the Savills Peterborough office, said: “The development of Enterprise Park was approved following the success of the last phase of Eagle Business Park next door.

“Consequently, we have already had significant interest with a number of pre-sales already agreed and various others in discussion, well ahead of completion.

“Given the significant demand for this type of space in and around Peterborough at the moment, we anticipate that the remaining units will not be on the market for long.”

The new phase of the scheme, which is situated to the front of Broadway and Eagle Business Park and set across 12 acres, will be made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced industrial units.

They will range in size from 1,894 square feet to 7,674 square feet and are available to purchase at a guide price of £150 to £160 per square feet or on a minimum 10-year lease.