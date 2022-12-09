Hundreds of jobs have been created at a business park in Yaxley which has taken 12 years to construct.

It is thought that more than 300 jobs have been created with the construction of a range of industrial units on the 44.8 acre Eagle Business Park in Yaxley, and which has just been completed after 12 years’ work by Barnack Estates UK.

The park has been created in two parts with the second – an 18 acre site – which has just been finished after work began in 2017 while the first phase was developed from 2010 to 2017.

A section of the completed Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley, which has created hundreds of jobs.

Rob Facer, chairman of Barnack Estates UK, said: “We are delighted to help meet the employment and industrial growth in the area.

"We have developed nearly 250,000 square feet of space constructed in 116 units in this phase which has led to hundreds of new jobs.”

Among the 16 companies that have moved to site since September are JFO Communications Ltd, RJR Contracts, Halo Renewables, Provance Media, Market Ready (Peterborough) Ltd, Vale Select Motors Ltd, Trailer Vision Ltd, Nene Valley Flooring Ltd, Cambridge Medical Ltd, Warehouse Collective Ltd, Suprima Service Ltd, Aligned Concept Engineering Ltd, Vault Tech Holdings Ltd, Pro-Bake Ltd T/A Combilift Ltd, Verde Group Ltd and CTE Services Ltd.

Given its location, with good road access to Peterborough’s Parkway road system and the A1(M) Norman Cross junction, Eagle Business Park has always seen a good mix of trade counter, light industrial, showroom and food sector tenant occupiers and freehold owners.

Richard Jones, director at commercial agents Eddisons, said: “The remarkable take up on Eagle Business Park has been due to the quality of the units and environment created.

"Eagle Business Park has set standards for industrial development with treelined estate roads and a pleasant working environment being key, as well as a lack of modern industrial units being available in Peterborough and further afield.

"Relocations from Sudbury, Cambridge, St Ives, St Neots, London as well as Peterborough, have led to a good mix of occupiers from specialist bottling companies to 3D printers, electrical contractors, lash and brow training and other beauty treatments, as well as traditional printers and internet distributors, amongst others.’’

A few freehold and leasehold units remain available in unit sizes from 900 to 2,895 sq ft.