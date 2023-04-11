​Hundreds of households in Yaxley can now benefit from high speed full fibre broadband after the completion of a £2 million network.

CityFibre, which installs full fibre broadband cables for homes and businesses across the UK, says it has added about 3,600 homes in Yaxley to its already completed full fibre network in Peterborough that covers more than 68,000 premises.

The installation began in June last year and its completion means it could benefit about 90 per cent of residential properties in Yaxley allowing residents to access affordable, gigabit-capable, and reliable full fibre broadband from a range of internet service providers including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen and Giganet.

CityFibre says all homes passed by the network can schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order.

Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership Director, said: “Yaxley is today one of the best-connected places in the country thanks to the full fibre infrastructure that our team has rolled out across the village in less than a year.

"We cannot wait for the community to reap the many benefits of full fibre, from seamless streaming at home to business productivity and innovation uplifts.”

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said: “I am very pleased that CityFibre’s primary build in Yaxley has now been completed, and I also welcome their aim to extend their reach in the future, which will benefit many local residents.

"Digital infrastructure is vital for modern living – for individuals,

households, and businesses, which all adds up to helping to boost the local economy.”

A recent report by the consultancy Hatch, commissioned by CityFibre, found Peterborough stands to experience significant economic, social and environmental benefits from its new digital infrastructure platform, including more than £293 million in productivity and innovation gains and £65 million from a widened workforce over a 15-year period.