Hundreds of Easter Eggs donated to Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles

Youngsters at a Peterborough children’s charity were jumping for joy thanks to a donation of hundreds of Easter Eggs during the school holidays.

GRAHAM, National Highways and Thorpe Primary School which is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) donated more than 600 Easter eggs to Little Miracles, a charity offering advice and support to families with children with additional needs disabilities and life-limiting conditions across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support this fantastic cause GRAHAM, National Highways and pupils from Thorpe Primary School have been gathering Easter eggs, sweet treats, and fun Easter activities such as chocolate bars, activity packs, bunny boppers, books and more to bring smiles and joy to the faces of the children who attend Little Miracles, to provide them with a memorable Easter. The pupils at Thorpe Primary School were excited to attend the centre with Henry in Year 5 saying, “I’m excited, I want the children at Little Miracles to be happy”.

Pupils from Thorpe Primary School and Peterborough Keys Academy Trust with staff from Graham Construction and National Highways Eastern Region donating Easter eggs to the Little Miracles charity.

GRAHAM, civil engineering experts working on behalf of National Highways, has been an active supporter of Little Miracles Charity and Thorpe Primary School, eager to add value and support local communities, organising donation drives for the charity at Easter and Christmas and delivering interactive STEM activities to encourage rewarding careers in construction at Thorpe.

Louise Evans, Little Miracles Head of Income Generation said: “Once again, we are so grateful to the teams at GRAHAM and National Highways for their incredible support. Over the Easter holidays we expect to see around 3,000 people and will have around 300 people at our Easter Egg Hunt in Peterborough alone!

“Little Miracles is funded almost entirely by voluntary donations. Without the help of organisations like GRAHAM and National Highways we simply wouldn’t be able to help the thousands of families who turn to us every year. Having a child with a disability or life-limiting condition can be an extremely lonely, scary journey. We exist to ensure that no one has to go through their journey alone - Thank you”

Lynsey Harris, GRAHAM Social Value and Community Engagement Lead said: “I am delighted with the response to the Little Miracles Easter egg and Easter-themed goodies donations. Last year, GRAHAM along with National Highways and our supply chain collected donations for the centre. This year, we have had such a great response with even more collaboration, more eggs, and some fabulous Easter-themed activities to ensure all the children are included. It is important to remember to be inclusive to all the centre users, so this year we have made a conscious effort to ask for reading books, colouring activities, stickers, paper chains, and craft activity packs and we even managed to get bunny headband boppers!”.

Rob Barron, National Highways Supplier Relationship Manager said: “On behalf of both National Highways Operations East and the Asset Community East (ACE), once again it’s an absolute pleasure for us to be able to support the fantastic work the Little Miracles team do. We hope the donation of these Easter Eggs will help to brighten the day this Easter time for those Michelle and her Little Miracles team help.

A massive thanks go to all National Highways Operations East and Asset Community East colleagues, as without them the donations would not have been possible.”

Mrs Jeremaes, Deputy Headteacher from Thorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: "As a school, we have really enjoyed collecting eggs for Little Miracles. Children at Thorpe have shown real pleasure in donating to such a good cause."

Echoing her support for GRAHAM Mrs Jeremaes continued, "We are delighted to work with Graham Construction again. This joint venture demonstrates how working with external stakeholders can enhance the lives of our children and those in our community. We are looking forward to visiting Little Miracles next week and meeting some of the children there."