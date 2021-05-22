Hundreds gather in Peterborough for protest over Palestine conflict

Many had banners and flags and ten speakers addressed a crowd that organisers estimated at more than 1,500.

One of the organisers Suleman Hussain (30), said the turnout had exceeded their expectations.

“We had a fantastic turnout, he said. “The whole thing was very well supported and was carried out peacefully and with respect which was important.

“We would like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who turned out. We are very humbled by the number of people who turned out. We had expected two or three hundred but at one stage we think there were between 1,500 and 2,000 people there.”

Mr Hussain said the speakers included Peterborough City Council Labour group leader Shaz Nawaz and others who had visited Palestine.

“We had some fantastic speakers,” he said. “At times it was very emotional and it has touched a lot of people’s hearts.

“Our aim was to raise awareness of the atrocities that have been committed against the Palestinian people. We want the people in Palestine to know they’re not standing alone. Peterborough should be proud as we raised our voice incredibly well together as one family.”

Mr Hussain also thanked police and marshals at the event.

“We would like to thank the police officers who attended, the security guards and marshals,” he added. “They were absolutely fantastic throughout and helped the event go off really well in a great atmosphere.

“We are really overwhelmed with how well it went and how many people turned out and we would like to thank everyone involved. The weather was on our side and it went really well.”

