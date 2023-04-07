The Easter tradition took place on Good Friday (April 7).

Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.

The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 9:45am.

Worshippers then followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.

Hot cross buns were served at St John’s Church after the service.

