Hundreds attend Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in Peterborough

The Easter tradition took place on Good Friday (April 7).

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:21 BST

Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.

The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 9:45am.

Worshippers then followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.

Hot cross buns were served at St John’s Church after the service.

The Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in the city centre. Photo: David Lowndes

The Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in the city centre. Photo: David Lowndes

The Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in the city centre. Photo: David Lowndes

The Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in the city centre. Photo: David Lowndes

