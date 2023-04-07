Hundreds attend Good Friday 'Walk of Witness' in Peterborough
The Easter tradition took place on Good Friday (April 7).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:21 BST
Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.
The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 9:45am.
Worshippers then followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.
The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.
Hot cross buns were served at St John’s Church after the service.
