Emergency repairs approved for historic building next to Peterborough Cathedral

Plans to carry out emergency repairs at a historic building next to Peterborough Cathedral have been approved by the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral, the cathedral’s governing body, has received listed building consent to commence repairs and surveys to the Grade 1 listed Laurel Court’s roof, as well as a number of windows and doors.

The exact history of Laurel Court remains to be discovered but some parts are understood to originate from around 1690, with early 18th century extensions and 19th century additions such as the bay windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is now mostly vacant or used as storage, the building was used as a school from 1870 and later a choir school.

Laurel Court, Minster Precincts Photo: Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral

Planning documents stated: “The condition of Laurel Court has been a significant concern for several decades, and remains in extremely poor condition.

“It needs a major phase of complete repair, to deal with all of the external fabric and structural issues.”

Historic England backed the works at what it described as a “handsome house of several phases”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inspector at Historic England wrote: “Historic England supports these emergency repairs and investigative works in principle.

“Although the precise details of the repair works to the window and its surrounding masonry would need to be determined on site, with the input of a suitably qualified structural engineer, we accept the necessity of the works in principle, and consider that no harm to the significance of the building is likely to be caused.”

The work will be carried out to the stonework and roof of the building, as well as some investigative works, which would include the removal, repair and subsequent reinstatement of a first-floor window.

It is hoped that a new use for the building can be found once the structural concerns are rectified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surveys will assist in ascertaining the budgets required to fully repair the building.

Work will be overseen by conservation-accredited professionals, the cathedral architect and the structural engineer.

A conservation officer said the works were “most welcome”.