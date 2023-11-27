Revellers pack Cathedral Square to see Eastenders star and Peterborough panto favourite launch city’s festive celebrations

Peterborough buzzed with the joy of seasonal merriment on Friday as the city centre welcomed one and all to the annual Christmas light switch-on event.

It really was standing room only in Cathedral Square as huge crowds descended to soak up the festive fun.

Former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison – who is playing Good Witch Glinda in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz panto at The Cresset this year – was the star charged with the responsibility of making the magic happening.

Following a rapturous countdown, the star – aided by Peterborough Mayor Councillor Nick Sandford, PCRFM breakfast presenter Kev Lawrence, and – of course – Santa, duly pressed the button which lit up the packed square and illuminated the handsome tree.

The delighted crowd responded with a collective “Ahhh...” and an appreciative round of applause.

The event started at 5pm with Kev Lawrence taking to the stage in his role as the resident MC. Over the following two hours, crowds were treated to a host of performances, with local music acts like Citizen Smith and Gary Lee Ward belting out tunes, and the cast of the Key Theatre’s ‘Aladdin’ delighting all with some traditional panto turns.

Peter Burrow and his fellow Posh team mascots also turned up for a kick-about as did a number of skaters from the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq hailed the switch-on – which was sponsored by Princebuild, Jollyes - The Pet People, O & H Peterborough, and Metro Bank – as a success

“This is my first Christmas lights switch-on as leader, " he said, adding that “seeing the people of Peterborough come together for an excellent night of entertainment,” made it a “great event.”

The next big seasonal event to happen in the city will be the opening of the giant ice rink in Cathedral Square. This is currently being assembled and is due to open on December 1.

1 . Peterborough Christmas lights 2023 Standing room only in Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Peterborough Christmas lights 2023 Father Christmas and Peterborough Mayor Councillor Nick Sandford help star of stage and screen, Cheryl Fergison, with the big switch-on. Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Peterborough Christmas lights 2023 Eastenders favourite Cheryl Fergison will be entertaining panto fans over the Christmas period playing Good Witch Glinda in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz at the Cresset. Photo: David Lowndes