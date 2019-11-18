How you can support Peterborough, Fenland and Spalding families in need this Christmas

Appeals have been made to support Peterborough and Fenland families in need this Christmas, many of whom will have no presents to open on December 25.

After the success of last year’s appeal, police officers in Fenland have teamed up with Fenland social services’ children’s teams to help make sure as many children as possible in the Fenland area receive a present from Santa this Christmas.

Police are appealing for toys for children once again

Inspector Ian Lombardo said: “The sad truth is due to a variety of reasons there are children who will wake up on Christmas Day with nothing to open. Therefore, on behalf of my team, I would like to ask the Fenland community for their help to make sure this does not happen.

“Social services work hard to try to provide a gift to the children they work with but this won’t be possible without your help.”

Gifts can be dropped in to either Wisbech or March police stations from now until Monday, December 16.

The age ranges being asked for donations are:

. 0 to 2 years

. 2 to 5 years

. 5 to 10 years

. 11+ years.

Gifts could include toys, puzzles, games and colouring equipment, and for older children you could consider shower sets, nail polishes, hair care and toiletries or sports equipment such as footballs.

Inspector Lombardo said: “If you are able and willing to donate a gift it may be the only one that a local child receives this year. We ask that any donations are not wrapped and are new, in their original packaging.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown last year by the Fenland community. Your donations will go directly to children in the local area and make it a special Christmas for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Gifting Tree is back at Springfields in Spalding until Sunday, December 15.

This year, Springfields is collecting toys and gifts not only for children, but also for vulnerable adults in the local area that might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

The tree can be found within M&S this year. Take a tag from the tree, which will have a name and an age on it. Gifts are then collected unwrapped with the tag attached to be taken by local groups, charities, schools and hospitals to reach their recipient.

Last year, a record number of gifts was donated at Springfields, with 4,702 presents given to local causes including Anna’s Hope – the leading children’s brain tumour charity in the East or England - Teenage Cancer Trust and Barnardo’s.

This year, gifts and toys will be collected for numerous charities including Little Miracles in Peterborough.

For more information, visit www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk/events.