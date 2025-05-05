How much profit each council-run car park in Peterborough made in the past three years
New figures show that Peterborough City Council made more than £5 million profit in total on car parking fees over the past three years.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service submitted a Freedom of Information request to the city council, which revealed the authority’s total income and expenditure from car parking each year from 2022 to 2025.
Car Haven Car Park on Bishop’s Road was the standout moneymaker for the council since 2022, earning between £600,000 and £900,000 each year.
See below for every council-run car park’s total profit/loss over the last three years:
Fletton Quays Car Parks
2022/23 (£229,445.14 loss)
2023/24 (£8,689.39 profit)
2024/25 (£129,650.38 profit)
Riverside Car Park
2022/23 (£280,958.15 profit)
2023/24 (£285,104.93 profit)
2024/25 (£361,082.66 profit)
Brook St Car Park
2022/23 (£125,593.40 profit)
2023/24 (£113,780.03 profit)
2024/25 (£145,724.89 profit)
Car Haven Car Park
2022/23 (£662,990.41 profit)
2023/24 (£767,887.81 profit)
2024/25 (£895,110.42 profit)
Bishops Rd Car Park
2022/23 (£243,202.30 profit)
2023/24 (£262,371.03 profit)
2024/25 (£301,202.81 profit)
Wellington St Car Park
2022/23 (£258,586.68 profit)
2023/24 (£221,370.52 profit)
2024/25 (£252,642.64 profit)
Trinity St Car Park
2022/23 (£77,043.95 profit)
2023/24 (£85,029.31 profit)
2024/25 (£80,258.51 profit)
Pleasure Fair Car Park
2022/23 (£106,264.60 profit)
2023/24 (£135,274.96 profit)
2024/25 (£183,420.13 profit)
Dickens St Car Park
2022/23 (£14,571.36 profit)
2023/24 (£6,488.73 profit)
2024/25 (£10,253.70 profit)
Acland St Car Park
2022/23 (£122.00 loss)
2023/24 (£1,445.83 profit)
2024/25 (£2,401.50 profit)
Off street general car parking made a £635,000 loss last year, while off street permit parking made £231,396.21 profit.
Explaining the figures, a spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “A lot of the costs associated with running a multi location parking operation are difficult to attribute to individual car parks, therefore they are assigned their own budget line which includes such expenses as staff costs, business rates, equipment and software maintenance and licencing costs, cash collection and card transactional charges.
“Where specific costs can be broken down to individual car parks they are, such as electricity, but generally car park incomes are individually assigned whereas expenditure is grouped collectively.
“Although the figures have been presented like this due to the nature of the Freedom of Information request, our off street account is usually presented as the whole operation in terms of income and expenditure.”