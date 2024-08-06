How having a cuppa can help to end isolation for Peterborough cancer patients
A charity which helps cancer patients feel less isolated is appealing for help from people across our region.
In its latest fundraising campaign, From Me to You – the charity that encourages individuals to write letters to patients undergoing cancer treatment – is encouraging Peterborians to show support by getting together over a cuppa.
The new initiative, ingeniously called From Me to Brew, is looking for kind individuals to voluntarily host events where people can gather, drink tea, eat cake and raise money to get more letters sent to Peterborough City Hospital, the Robert Horrell Cancer Centre, and other similar sites in the area.
“From Me to Brew is another way to help keep people with cancer connected, one cuppa, cake or biscuit at a time,” said the charity’s co-founder Alison Hitchcock.
“Whether people would like to host their From Me to Brew gatherings at home, take over the staff room at work or have a stall outside a local school, every single event will make a huge difference to our work and allow us to get more letters to more people.”
Alison first decided to set up the charity after she started penning letters to her friend, Brian Greenley, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2010. Her letters became an integral part of Brian’s recovery process over the next two years.
From Me to You has grown exponentially since then.
“Every year we send over 10,000 letters to cancer patients,” Alison noted, “helping to ease the loneliness and isolation they can experience during treatment and recovery.”
Alison believes the simple act of receiving a hand-written letter, be it from a loved one or a thoughtful stranger, can do wonders for the emotional well-being of someone undergoing cancer treatment.
“To some, our letters bring a welcomed distraction from cancer,” she explained, “to others they are a lifeline.”
Anyone interested in hosting a From Me to Brew event can request a free fundraising pack which includes a handy checklist, promotional poster, cake toppers, name tags and a recipe for some Raspberry Pastry Envelopes.