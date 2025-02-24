How emergency services will cope with hundreds of new homes being built in Peterborough - including at Great Haddon and East of England Showground site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 1,500 new homes to be built on showground site – with scores more being built at Great Haddon and other development areas in Peterborough

For years, Peterborough has been one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

That status is not set to change any time soon – with the new East of England Showground housing and leisure development bringing 1,500 new homes to the city alone.

Planning permission for the first 850 homes on the site was granted last year, with second part of the application – 650 homes – given the green light last month.

Demand for services is set to increase as hundreds of new homes are built in and around Peterborough

With the Great Haddon development finally being built between Hampton and Yaxley, scores of families will be making their home in and around Peterborough very soon.

While the new homes will provide a boost in funding for services with the extra council tax they will provide – as well as Section 106 money provided by developers – there will also be extra pressure placed on services across Peterborough.

When planning permission is granted for housing developments like the one at the East of England Showground, The Peterborough Telegraph social media comment sections are filled with residents asking how emergency services will cope with the extra demand that.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted the East of England Ambulance Service, the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (who run Peterborough City Hospital), Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for their comments on how the new developments will impact their services.

"We know that we’d need hundreds of extra hospital beds by 2041 if we don’t make positive changes to the way we deliver healthcare now”

When we contacted the ambulance service and the hospital asking questions including if there were plans to increase the size of the hospital or fleet of ambulances working in the area – given the pressures that the services are put under throughout the year, but especially during winter, we were directed to the NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICB, who provided a comment for both organisations.

A spokesperson for NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough said: “We are working closely with partners across the area to plan healthcare services that will be fit to serve our growing, aging population now and in the future.

“We know that we’d need hundreds of extra hospital beds by 2041 if we don’t make positive changes to the way we deliver healthcare now. That’s why we’re taking new, preventative approaches to improve the health and wellbeing of local people, alongside our work to provide care closer to home within community settings.”

“Funding any additional resources will be challenging"

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services said: “We recognise that housing growth in the whole of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will be significant over the next few years. We are currently working to fully understand the picture and then use data modelling to predict what the subsequent increase in demand for fire calls is likely to be across all incidents types we attend. We can then work to ensure we have the right resources in the right places to meet demand, factoring in other issues such as the impact of climate change and the ongoing challenges we have to recruit enough on-call firefighters in some rural areas.

"We currently have two wholetime fire engines in Peterborough City, and so only two fire engines that are guaranteed to be available. If they are at another incident, or we need more than two fire engines to attend an incident, we rely on having enough on-call firefighters available in surrounding villages such as Thorney, Yaxley, Whittlesey and Ramsey, and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade to provide cover.

“We are one of the lowest cost fire and rescue services in the country and already very lean having been through many years of budget cuts and needing to make efficiencies across the board. So funding any additional resources will be challenging, however we will continue to lobby for fairer funding for high growth counties such as ours.”

“Demand in Peterborough remains high as crime and the policing landscape become increasingly complex”

Cambridgeshire Police said it was ‘too early’ to know how many new officers would be needed at the site.

A spokesperson said: “At present, it is too early to speculate . Our overriding principle will always be to keep people safe. We have regular processes for understanding future demand and we tailor our resources accordingly alongside financial constraints.

“Although total crime is falling in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire more broadly, demand in Peterborough remains high as crime and the policing landscape become increasingly complex. We have been a growing city and county for some time and projections are this will continue. We work with statutory partners to anticipate this demand.

“In the past few years, the force has had an uplift in staffing, and we look forward to understanding the precise detail of the recently announced national Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and how that may impact on officer and staff numbers. We will always do our utmost with available resources to keep people safe in line with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s police and crime plan and our operational priorities.”