How did a Peterborough council bin end up on a Norfolk beach?!

We’ve all heard of rubbish clogging up our country’s beaches, but one ranger team was left wheelie surprised when it discovered a bin owned by Peterborough City Council had washed up on its shores!

The shock discovery was made yesterday (Wednesday) at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk, some 70 miles away from the Town Hall in Peterborough.

The Peterborough bin which ended up on the beach. Photo: National Trust - Norfolk Coast

Blakeney Point is a nature reserve managed by the National Trust and rangers are used to seeing grey seals, as the area currently boasts England’s largest colony.

But while the charity is accustomed to clearing rubbish to keep our beauty spots looking clean, it probably wasn’t expecting a helping hand being sent from Peterborough, even if we do see aspire to be the Environment Capital of the UK.

The National Trust - Norfolk Coast Facebook account said: “We occasionally have some surprising or amusing things wash up on our shores and today’s find by the ranger team at Blakeney was no exception.

“So Peterborough City Council, are you missing a bin? We’ve had one appear on Blakeney Point! We reckon it had heard about our seal pups & fancied a visit, however, we’re now unsure how it’ll get home. Not having legs we don’t think public transport is the answer so can you please advise?”

Peterborough City Council has been approached for comment.