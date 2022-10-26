The boss of a leading housing association in Peterborough is calling on city MPs to help protect people struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

The call comes from Claire Higgins, the chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, who is urging local politicians to lobby for an inflation-linked increase in benefits.

She wants MPs to help ensure the Government keep its pledge made in May to raise benefits at least with inflation.

Mrs Higgins also wants MPs to ensure changes are made to funding so housing associations can invest more in existing and new homes.

The appeal, which comes after inflation rose to 10.1 per cent last month – a 40 year high – has been issued ahead of the Government’s fiscal plan announcement, which had been scheduled for October 31 but has been pushed back to November 17 by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mrs Higgins, who has written to to all MPs in the areas in which the housing association operates, said: “People on the lowest incomes will be even worse off if benefits are not increased in line with inflation, forcing them to make even harder choices in the worsening cost of living crisis.

"In Peterborough’s constituency, data from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows 19,721 families receive means-tested benefits.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Peterborough-based social housing association Cross Keys Homes.

"The benefits provide an invaluable safety net, including the 41 per cent of recipients of Universal Credit who are in work.”