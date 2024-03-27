Housebuilder makes Easter donation to Peterborough Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allison Homes East organised a collection amongst its staff across both its Peterborough head office and nearby sites, and was able to donate a total of 100 eggs. The successful collection means families in need of assistance will be able to enjoy a special treat for the occasion.

Peterborough Foodbank was opened in October 2012 by local churches and community groups, working together to stop hunger in the local area. Donations from the public make up the vast majority of the food they distribute, making them crucial to their continued operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Gooding, Community Action Development Worker at Peterborough Foodbank, said: “We are so grateful for this generous donation. It will make such a difference to our families to have eggs this Easter when they would otherwise have gone without. Thank you so much, there will be lots of happy children thanks to Allison Homes.”

Allison Homes East handing Easter eggs over to Peterborough Foodbank

Glyn Mabey, managing director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud that our staff were able to come together and make such significant donation. Peterborough Foodbank does excellent, necessary work for our local community, and it was important to us to give back to them.

“We hope that these eggs will allow those in need to enjoy something special this Easter and will continue to always look out for ways to give back to our community going forward.”

To find out more about Peterborough Foodbank, visit https://peterborough.foodbank.org.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad