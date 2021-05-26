Housebuilder donates £1,000 for new books at Peterborough school

Students from Ormiston Bushfield Academy with the books donated from Barratt and David Wilson Home

The pledge is in conjunction with Usborne Publishing, who will donate a further £600 worth of books.

The students at the academy have also taken part in a sponsored reading challenge to raise funds.

Leigh Marlow, an Independent Usborne Schools Representative, said: “I was speechless when I heard about Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation, it really is amazing!

“The teachers and staff at Ormiston Bushfield Academy work extremely hard to provide the best education they can for the students and having lots of new books and resources will really help them.

“I think the developers’ Community Fund scheme is brilliant, and the donation will really help to make a difference. We would all like to say a massive thank you.”

The donation will go towards a variety of books for all different ages to benefit from.