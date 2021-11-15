Hotel’s book at bedtime boost for Oundle charities

Jenny Blount - Oundle and District Care Charity , Dorota Metselaar- Talbot Hotel ( Deputy GM), Anna Fernyhough- The Book author and Liz Holland- Oundle Volunteer Action Charity

The centuries-old hostelry is operated by The Coaching Inn Group, who decided to place a book on a local theme in every bedroom for their guests to read and enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It so happened that Anna had published a Whisper of Witches, a novel based on the execution of two local women for practicing witchcraft back in 1701 so the hotel ordered 75 copies.

“I was delighted with this unexpected sale as it allowed me to donate £100 each to Oundle Voluntary Action and Oundle and District Care,” said Anna, a retired teacher. “I have already donated to these worthy charities and I am glad that The Talbot has allowed me to do so again,” she added.