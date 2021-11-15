Hotel’s book at bedtime boost for Oundle charities
Two Oundle charities have benefitted from a unique link up between the town’s Talbot Hotel and local authoress Anna Fernyhough.
The centuries-old hostelry is operated by The Coaching Inn Group, who decided to place a book on a local theme in every bedroom for their guests to read and enjoy.
It so happened that Anna had published a Whisper of Witches, a novel based on the execution of two local women for practicing witchcraft back in 1701 so the hotel ordered 75 copies.
“I was delighted with this unexpected sale as it allowed me to donate £100 each to Oundle Voluntary Action and Oundle and District Care,” said Anna, a retired teacher. “I have already donated to these worthy charities and I am glad that The Talbot has allowed me to do so again,” she added.
Kevin Charity, chief executive of the Coaching Inn Group, said he was delighted that the buying of the books had resulted in Anna’s generous donations to two most worthy local charities.