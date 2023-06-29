Construction works on a £15 million business hub at Horsey Bridge near Peterborough could begin in 12 months, it has been revealed.

The timescale for the development, which is expected to provide much-needed space for small and medium sized businesses, was revealed just hours after Peterborough City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the outline application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business hub on a 6.3 hectare farmland site off Whittlesey Road, Stangound, will feature 15,263 square metres of floor space for offices, industrial use and storage and distribution facilities.

Plans by Barnack Estates to build a £15 million business hub at Horsey Bridge, Stanground, Peterborough, have been given the go ahead by Peterborough City Council. Inset, Rob Facer, chairman of Barnack Estates.

It is estimated the business park, which will be made up of about 20 commercial units, will generate some 412 permanent jobs.

Now, after securing the green light for principle of the scheme that was first submitted mid-2021, developer Barnack Estates, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, will have to resolve so-called reserved matters that will form the basis for a full planning application.

Rob Facer, chairman of Barnack Estates, said: “Now we will have to wait to receive a notice of formal permission and then we will have to deal with the reserved matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High on the agenda will be preserving the archaeological remains on part of the site and for which some eight acres has been set aside. The land holds remains of Bronze Age and Iron Age settlements and the Horsey English Civil War Fort.

There will also be extensive landscaping and hundreds of trees will be planted.

It will be followed by a range of infrastructure works including road access and services. Councillors have attached about 40 conditions to their approval and which cover protecting the archaeology, maintaining water levels, traffic and impact.

Mr Facer said: “I expect that the full development of the site will take three to five years depending on the economic situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals had attracted about 200 objections from the public over then last two years.

Mr Facer said: “We have tried to consult with ward councillors throughout and have respected their views.

"We have worked through most of the objections and really have tried to listen to people and they have helped to shape these plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Facer said: “Obviously I am very pleased with the committee’s decision.

“It has been a difficult journey and at times it has been unpleasant. It has taken up a lot of time and caused a lot of anxiety.

“I think the decision is good for Barnack Estates and for the city.

He said: “It does indicate that Peterborough is very much open to sustainable development for houses, jobs, employment, health and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad