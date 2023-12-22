Over £6500 has been raised by the community following Riain’s passing.

Family and friends of Riain Bloomfield (2) gathered to pay their final respects to the youngster at his funeral service on Friday afternoon (December 22).

Riain was laid to rest after a service at Crowland Abbey which was preceded by a horse-drawn carriage procession.

Mourners gathered in the streets for the send off and set off bubbles as the procession passed, in honour of Riain’s love of them.

Riain, who was diagnosed with rare genetic condition Hurler Syndrome at just 22 months old, sadly passed away in November.

Since his death, the local community has rallied around the family, and helped to raise over £6500 to give Riain the best possible send off.

Riain’s parents, Nikki and Ed have been keen to raise awareness of Hurler Syndrome as well as other genetic conditions and are pushing for technology that can screen newborn babies for such conditions to be available in the UK, the way that it is in America.

Earlier this month, the family hosted a fundraiser at The Workout Hub in Orton Southgate, which saw over 50 participants row the distance between the UK and US over the course of 24 hours straight on rowing machines.

Nikki and Ed said: “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support at this very sad time.

“Seeing people come together as a community for Riain is overwhelming. Thank you to everyone that got involved with the row and for everyone that made a donation.

“Our promise to him is to keep his legacy alive for as long as we live.

"To anyone that feels something isn’t right with their child, please fight and don’t be afraid to get answers you need. As parents you are the professionals of your own child.

"In the future there will be various fundraisers to support MPS society with their ongoing research and our fight to make newborn screening available in the UK for all expectant parents.”

There were a number of floral tributes including one of Riain’s dog Bella, described as Riain’s “best friend in the world.”

The family has also thanked Smiths Funeral Directors for the level of care they have given to Riain and the whole family.

1 . iain Bloomfield's send off Riain arrived at the service by horse-drawn carriage. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Riain Bloomfield's send off Riain dressed as Woody from Toy Story. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Riain Bloomfield's send off Riain arrived at the service by horse-drawn carriage. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Riain Bloomfield's send off Riain arrived at the service by horse-drawn carriage. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales