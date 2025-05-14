Hopes biggest sink hole in Peterborough at Henry Penn Walk could be fixed 'by the autumn'

There are new hopes that a huge sinkhole on a riverside path in Peterborough city centre could be fixed by the autumn.

The hole appeared in the path at Henry Penn Walk, near Rivergate, a number of years ago.

Since appearing, the hole has grown, causing the wall supporting the path next to the River Nene to bow.

Earlier this year, due to issues with drainage, residents living in homes next to the hole were forced to use portable toilets in the car park, while emergency issues with drainage were fixed.

Freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd have spoken to the Peterborough Telegraph, saying a number of plans to rectify the issues had been submitted, only to find each scheme is either not approved, unworkable or unaffordable.

But now meetings are taking place with the aim of finding a permanent solution – and there appears to be good news on the horizon.

“It is hoped remedial works can be completed before the Autumn of this year”

A spokesperson for Riverview House Freehold Ltd said: “ Riverview House Freehold Ltd are pleased to inform that despite earlier rejection by the Environment Agency of our latest remedial works scheme to Henry Penn Walk, that our contractors and engineers have now been able to revise the original scheme which had to be abandoned last year due to lack of construction insurance cover.

“A meeting has been held with both the EA and Peterborough City Council (PCC) engineers with the objective of both obtaining consent for the works from the EA and also approval of the revised design from PCC. It is hoped that these processes will be completed in as short a time as possible and that remedial works can be completed before the Autumn of this year.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We have been working with Riverview House Freehold Ltd and Peterborough City Council (PCC) for some years to seek a viable engineering solution.

“The latest design presents a solution that resolves all Environment Agency related issues to both navigation and flood risk.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport: “Officers are continuing to assist the Freeholders (RHFL) with their proposals for undertaking work at Henry Penn Walk.

“We hope this issue can resolved as soon as possible but in the meantime the footpath continues to be closed for public safety.”

“It’s been an unsatisfactory situation for far too long"

Toby Wood, from Peterborough Civic Society, who have also campaigned for the works to be completed, said: “This is really good news that the situation regarding Henry Penn Walk looks like it’s going to be finally resolved – it’s been an unsatisfactory situation for far too long. Well done to everybody concerned for sorting this out, hopefully once and for all.”

The street was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street .

Along with having the street named after him, there is a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.

1 . Henry Penn Walk There have been concerns the wall may collapse into the river Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

2 . Henry Penn Walk The issues at Henry Penn Walk have lasted for a number of years. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

3 . Henry Penn Walk The path has been closed off for several years. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales