MP calls for emergency meeting with head of Environment Agency

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has spoken of his fears that the wall running alongside the River Nene at Henry Penn Walk is set to collapse – and has called for action from the Environment Agency to protect the wall.

The issues at Henry Penn Walk, in Peterborough city centre, are well known, after a sink hole appeared on the riverside path a number of years ago.

The wall supporting the path has now bowed considerably, and the MP has spoken of his concern that it could collapse into the river.

This week, residents living in homes next to the sink hole were banned from using any appliance that uses water – including toilets – for a couple of days while emergency works were carried out to stop sewage leaking into the River.

Freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd – who are responsible for the repairs – have said they have put forward plans to carry out works to fix the situation, saying: “Structural engineers working on behalf of Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL), which is owned by leaseholders, have successively developed four schemes over the last three years, only to find each scheme is either not approved, unworkable or unaffordable.

"RHFL are currently seeking the consent of the Environment Agency and approval by Peterborough City Council for the latest solution to this very difficult problem.”

However, in a letter to the Environment Agency chief executive Philip Duffy, Peterborough MP Mr Pakes urged the Environment Agency to help find a solution.

He said: “Since 2022 structural engineers for Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL), the freehold company owned by leaseholders, have produced a succession of remedial works schemes for the river wall. The latest scheme of an embankment solution was initially given tacit consent by local EA management in December 2024 on the basis of avoiding an environmental disaster threatened by the impending catastrophic failure of the wall.

“I have since been informed that Environment Agency officials nationally objected to the plans in January this year due to a ‘major disruption of navigation’. This does not make sense given the marginal scale of works proposed. It just sounds like a bureaucratic response without giving consideration to local circumstances or practical consideration of alternatives. Consequently, the leaseholders now have no way to proceed and the existing damaged wall will soon collapse into the river, which will cause environmental damage in itself.

“The leaseholders were promised a proportional and pragmatic response by both PCC and the EA but sadly instead have met with inflexibility and a bureaucratic response to a situation where it is in everybody's interest to achieve an immediate workable solution.

“I am asking for an urgent meeting so that we can avoid the wall collapsing and further reputational damage for the city and the Environment Agency at the lack of action to help resolve this situation.”

A Spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Local flood risk officers have been liaising with the operators since 2018 and are currently reviewing their application for a variation to their approved flood risk activity permit.

"The variation is for the permanent use of stone instead of piling that was previously agreed and approved. The use of stone equates to a loss of 990 cubic metres of water capacity. The applicant must satisfy us that this does not increase flood risk elsewhere and that the public right of navigation is not affected. We are not yet satisfied that the proposed variation demonstrates these requirements, but will continue to work with the site owners to resolve this.”