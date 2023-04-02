Homes builder Taylor Wimpey is to open a new manufacturing hub in Peterborough in a move that could create about 50 jobs.

The construction giant has just agreed a 10 year lease on a 240,830 square feet warehouse at the new £60 million Peterborough South logistics park development at Flaxley Road, in Kingston Park, Fletton, which once completed will feature three warehouses.

Taylor Wimpey says it plans to develop its new Peterborough facility as a timber frame factory to support its goal of increasing the usage of timber frame on its development sites.

The new home of Taylor Wimpey at Peterborough South.

News of the Taylor Wimpey’s arrival comes just weeks after it was revealed that transport specialist FreshLinc had agreed a 15 year lease on a 139,915 square feet warehouse at Peterborough South.

Nick Wright, supply chain director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “Timber frame is a key part of Taylor Wimpey’s long-term strategy to deliver low carbon, energy efficient homes and communities, whilst also providing operational efficiencies and security of supply.

He added: "This new facility is an important piece in our timber frame strategy, which will further embed sustainability throughout the business whilst also providing significant operational benefits.”

Chris Beer, Senior Associate at Firethorn Trust, said: “We’re delighted to announce Taylor Wimpey as our largest occupier at Peterborough South.

"We’re committed to providing market-leading products and best-in-class logistics spaces that can meet the needs of occupiers both now and in the future, and it’s fantastic to hear how Taylor Wimpey will be utilising its new Peterborough facility to support its long-term sustainability strategy.”

He said the Peterborough South development is rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and has just one unit of 94,225 square feet remaining.

The site is expected to be complete in the next few months.

Simon Warren of Knight Frank acted for Taylor Wimpey, while Firethorn Trust was represented by Richard Meering of Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) and William Rose of Savills.