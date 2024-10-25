Homeless charity in Peterborough secures £741K in National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grant will help to fund the charity’s drop-in centre for the next five years

A Peterborough charity supporting rough sleepers has been boosted by a £741,433 grant from the National Lottery Community fund.

Light Project Peterborough (LPP) was successful in securing the funds – which will help its staff and volunteers to continue providing vital support to homeless people across the city.

The grant will be used to contribute to the continuation of the charity’s Garden House project, and strengthen its delivery activities, across the next five years.

LPP staff and volunteers outside The Garden House.

LPP have been running the Garden House since October 2018.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The project plays a vital role in the charity’s aim of being a ‘truly city focused / city change charity’. The support from volunteers and the local community has been crucial in the journey of the Garden House so far and will still be needed for years to come.”

The Garden House aims to provide all those who are sleeping on the streets with information, advice, and support to access: accommodation, employment and training, health care, a hot shower, and other holistic services according to recognised need and feedback from service users.

Since November 2023, the project has been open seven days-a-week, bringing a welcome refuge to those who have nowhere else to turn to at weekends.

"At least one new person comes through the doors of the Garden House every single day,” the spokesperson continued: “Located within the beautiful setting of Peterborough Cathedral grounds, there is a real atmosphere of sanctuary, healing, and belief that everybody should have hope for the future.”

Steven Pettican, LPP CEO, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has continued to recognise our work. This is the second grant they’ve provided us with, and it shows that what we’re doing is vital to so many lives. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to be more stable and secure and can build and grow to help as many people as possible.”

Despite this fantastic news, the charity will still need to fundraise to help with the rest of the Garden House costs as well as for the other projects that LPP provides.

If you would like to join the team of LPP Ambassadors, visit the charity’s website.