​A charity to help homeless people has been given a £13,000 by a Peterborough-based house builder.​

Allison Homes, based at Cygnet Park, Hampton, has supported the Ferry Project, a homelessness charity in Fenland.

The gift has helped the renovation of a commercial kitchen into a modern cookery school at the Ferry Project’s headquarters.

Allison Homes and its partners receive a tour of the newly refurbished community kitchen at the Ferry Project in Wisbech.

And to underline the support, Allison Homes’ chief executive John Anderson dropped in to meet staff at the charity.

The donation was made to mark the start of Allison Homes’ Whittlesey Green development that will provide 130 new affordable homes, as a mix of shared ownership or social rent.

Mr Anderson said: “It is very inspiring to see how our donation has been put into action at Ferry Project.

Keith Smith, director of Ferry Project, said: “2023 was a transformative year for us, with huge steps made in our build and renovation projects.

"Using the Allison Homes donation we were able to transform our old commercial kitchen into a cookery school.

"The school will hold private courses and fund free classes for our clients and the vulnerable in our community, teaching them how to cook healthily and cost-effectively.

“We plan to run classes and clubs which will bring groups together who may be lonely or struggling with mental or physical health issues.

"Since we opened, 230 people have attended our workshops and cooker events. This year we will continue to deliver more of these activities and forge more links with community groups.