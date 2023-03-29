Home furnishings giant IKEA is recruiting 100 people in Peterborough as its look to strengthen its customer support team.

The new recruits will work at the flat pack furniture specialist’s warehouse in Kingston Park, in Fletton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to provide extra help and support for customers across the area as it does not have a local IKEA store.

IKEA is looking to recruit 100 Customer Support staff in Peterborough.

Bosses say the 100 new workers will form part of IKEA’s Customer Support team in Peterborough and will allow the retailer to reach more customers remotely.

To highlight its recruitment campaign and to showcase some of its products, IKEA has opened a pop-up outlet at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Reid, Country Customer Support Centre Manager, IKEA UK, said: "We are looking to expand our brilliant Customer Support team in Peterborough so we can continue to support customers in a remote capacity that do not have a local store nearby.

"People who are interested in joining the IKEA team can come along to our space to speak to our co-workers and apply for the positions we have available.”

The IKEA installation in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will remain in place until April 1 and will be open during the shopping centre’s usual business hours.

A spokesperson said: “Visitors can explore the specially designed room set which includes the modular KIVIK sofa solution, KALLAX shelving unit, LINNEBÄCK easy chair and EKEDALEN table, alongside an array of textiles, plants and home accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will also be able to speak with IKEA Co-Workers to discover more about remote services that are available, including interior design appointments, and bedroom and living room planning, whilst they will also be able to signpost customers how to order products from the full IKEA range, for delivery direct to the customer’s home or nearest collection point.