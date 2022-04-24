Historical finds have been unearthed during roof repairs at a library in Stamford.

Stamford Library has been closed for the last six months because of ongoing repairs to the Grade II listed building.

The initial phase of renovation works to the building, which includes a new pitched roof, is now complete - and the library is set to reopen on May 3 this year.

Historical finds were unearthed during roof repairs at Stamford Library.

However, while repairing the roof of the building, historical finds were discovered under its rafters.

The finds are thought to date back to the 19th Century - and include a G.E Fancourt Stamford home brewed ginger beer stoneware bottle, tools, a bag or satchel and a shoe.

The items have been shown to the Collection’s Access Officer at Lincolnshire Heritage Service - and library staff are now working on full identification.

The historical finds will be put on display when the library reopens next month.

Lea Rickard, Stamford Library’s manager, repairing the roof.

Children’s story time and Knit and Natter among clubs when library opens

Lea Rickard, Stamford Library’s manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reopen and have lots to encourage local residents back through our doors.

“We have plenty of new books on our shelves, including the latest best sellers, a printing service – ideal for anyone working from home and public access computers.

"We offer a ‘computer buddy’ service to help with IT queries and numerous group activities - ranging from children’s story time to a ‘Knit and Natter’.”

Phase two of the remedial works is underway and will continue while the library is open.

This will include window repairs and improvements to the stone steps and historic frontage of the building.

A click and collect service has been run at Ryhall Road Day Centre by library staff while the library has been closed.

The library building, with its distinctive Tuscan columns, dates back to 1808. It was originally the portico - a structure consisting of a roof supported by columns at regular intervals - to the market and shambles - a butcher's slaughterhouse - which stood behind it. It was converted into a public library in 1906.

What’s on?

Stamford Library will reopen on May 3.

It will be open from 9am – 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays.

It will be open from 9am – 6pm on Thursdays and 9am – 4pm on Saturdays.

The library will be hosting numerous Jubilee events and activities in the coming months, including:

- May 31 - Jubilee-themed children’s craft activity

- June 1 - a Jubilee-themed children’s story time