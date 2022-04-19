The Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) at the library in Broadway, will offer free access to a host of resources for start-up businesses.

It is one of four newly branded BIPC Local hubs with others at Wisbech, Huntingdon and Ely. The Peterborough centre started life in 2019 and has held more than 1,300 interactions with local entrepreneurs through webinars, workshops and one-to-one business and intellectual property advice sessions.

Firzana Shaheen, library services manager, said: “The collaboration with key partners and organisations will offer an essential resource for entrepreneurs and business owners across Peterborough.” Peterborough has a history of impressive business start-up rates which makes the addition of the BIPC Local very exciting for our community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Worthington cuts the tape to open the new Business and Intellectual Property Centre at the Central Library with her stakeholders and partners EMN-220104-161904009

“I would encourage people to come into the library and explore all of the support that is available.”

The initiative has brought together stakeholders from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Skills Service, the Adult Skills Service, East Cambridgeshire District Council, business organisations, including the Chambers of Commerce, Ely Cathedral Business Group (ECBG) and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), local schools and local recruitment companies.

This will be the ‘one stop’ hub for all things business, education, training, and qualifications.

Gary Porter, Head of Libraries, Archives and Culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “The geographical spread across our county will make the service even more accessible to those that need it.

The Peterborough BIPC space at the Central Library.

“We’re looking forward to watching our future businesses start and grow in the coming months.”

READ MORE: