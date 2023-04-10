The historic Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive will be in Peterborough for two weeks.

The Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive has arrived in Peterborough ahead of a two-week visit.

From April 7 to April 16 the locomotive- which entered service in 1937- will be at Nene Valley Railway.

From April 7 to 10 and April 15 to 16, people will be able to ride on the historic steam train.

Wansford station tickets are available each day for £5 for adults and £2 for seniors and children under 15.

On April 15, a special nostalgic evening on board the train hauled by the locomotive will take place, complete with a fish and ship supper as the train makes two trips from Wansford to Peterborough.

The Sir Nigel Gresley was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the Great Northern Railway/London and North Eastern Railway.

Built at Doncaster, it entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station.

The locomotive was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a spell at Grantham during World War II, and was briefly re-numbered as N°7 before becoming N°60007 when the LNER was merged into British Railways.

On June 3 1956, Sir Nigel Gresley had the honour of hauling the Royal Train from King's Cross to York with H.M. the Queen on board.

The "Stephenson Locomotive Society Special" of the 23rd May 1959 was the first train in the UK with a booked or advertised schedule of over 100 mph. and during that trip, N°60007 set the official post-war speed record for steam traction of 112 mph.

The locomotive is in Peterborough thanks to the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.

It was saved from the scrap in 1965 and has recently been given a £1m overhaul by volunteers.

All of the details for the locomotive’s visit can be found on the Nene Valley Railway website.

