Hindu community call for new building in Peterborough for services and activities

There has been a call for new building to be found for the Hindu community in Peterborough to be able to hold services, festivals and other events.

The Bharat Hindu Samaj in New England has been used by Hindus in Peterborough since 1985 – but the building is now too small, with more than 1,000 Hindus in the city.

The building also needs revamping and repairing.

Bharat Hindu Samaj, Peterborough

Bina Pankhania, Secretary said: “For more than 10 years we have been negotiating with Peterborough City Council for a larger community centre as our community has grown, and we cannot accommodate in the present building anymore.

"The building is also needs repairing and the parking facility is totally inadequate. Whatever the council puts on the table, we as a community are going to put in a substantial amount to get the centre and our place of worship to fulfil our needs, all this under the terms and conditions agreed mutually with the PCC.”

Mrs Pankhania added: “We are very much an integral part of the city and the country. We are very much aware of the hardship most of the people are enduring in the present circumstances. We have no intention of diverting essential services funding to ourselves.”

Kishor Ladwa, President of Bharat Hindu Samaj said: “The building has been given to us on a lease by the Peterborough City Council with permission to use one of the rooms as a place of worship. Our community does not get any financial grant from the council. We maintain the building, pay our own rates and bills, have our own insurance.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow recently highlighted the plight of the community, saying the council had promised match funding to carry out repairs at the current site.

However, a city council spokesperson said: “The council's financial position has changed significantly since the original offer was made, however our property team is in discussion with the Bharat Hindu Samaj to identify a suitable permanent site.”

The Bharat Hindu Samaj is the only Hindu temple within 35 miles of Peterborough, with 400 people attending at some festivals.